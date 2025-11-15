Left Menu

Elderly Man Arrested for Heinous Crime

A 67-year-old man, Shahid, was arrested in Nagina for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl. He lured the victim, who is in Upper Kindergarten, with toffee to his home. The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother asserting Shahid's daily monetary inducements. The arrest occurred Friday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Nagina, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when a local woman filed a complaint alleging Shahid, 67, had lured her daughter, a student in Upper Kindergarten, with a toffee to his residence where the crime occurred, as confirmed by Circle Officer (Nagina) Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi.

The complainant also noted that Shahid had been giving the girl Rs 10 daily. Following these allegations, Shahid was apprehended by authorities on Friday night.

