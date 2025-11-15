Doctor Detained in High-Profile Delhi Blast Investigation

Authorities have detained a doctor from Pathankot as part of the investigation into the recent Delhi explosion, police sources reported on Saturday. The 45-year-old surgeon has been associated with a private medical college and hospital in Pathankot for over two years, officials confirmed.

Sources revealed that the doctor had prior connections with Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, which is linked to the main suspects involved in the 'white collar terror module.' The incident is linked to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

In a significant crackdown, agencies arrested eight individuals, including three doctors from Al Falah University, after seizing 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances. A subsequent high-profile blast at Delhi's Red Ford metro station resulted in multiple casualties, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)