Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Seeks to Withdraw Charges in High-Profile 2015 Lynch Case

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a move to withdraw charges against individuals accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq. This controversial case, stemming from a communal incident in Greater Noida, sparked nationwide outrage. The application for withdrawal is awaiting judicial review in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Government Seeks to Withdraw Charges in High-Profile 2015 Lynch Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to withdraw charges against those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, a case that ignited widespread national anguish.

Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati informed PTI that a formal request for this withdrawal has been submitted. The matter is scheduled for a court hearing on December 12.

Akhlaq was brutally attacked and killed by a mob in Greater Noida's Dadri in 2015, following accusations of cow slaughter. His family's attorney, Yusuf Saifi, stated his intent to comment after reviewing official documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

School Bus Misfortune: 31 Injured in Jharkhand Gorge Fall

 India
2
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
3
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
4
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025