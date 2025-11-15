Uttar Pradesh Government Seeks to Withdraw Charges in High-Profile 2015 Lynch Case

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to withdraw charges against those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, a case that ignited widespread national anguish.

Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati informed PTI that a formal request for this withdrawal has been submitted. The matter is scheduled for a court hearing on December 12.

Akhlaq was brutally attacked and killed by a mob in Greater Noida's Dadri in 2015, following accusations of cow slaughter. His family's attorney, Yusuf Saifi, stated his intent to comment after reviewing official documents.

