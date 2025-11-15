Uttar Pradesh Government Seeks to Withdraw Charges in High-Profile 2015 Lynch Case
The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a move to withdraw charges against individuals accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq. This controversial case, stemming from a communal incident in Greater Noida, sparked nationwide outrage. The application for withdrawal is awaiting judicial review in December.
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to withdraw charges against those accused in the 2015 mob lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq, a case that ignited widespread national anguish.
Additional District Government Counsel Bhag Singh Bhati informed PTI that a formal request for this withdrawal has been submitted. The matter is scheduled for a court hearing on December 12.
Akhlaq was brutally attacked and killed by a mob in Greater Noida's Dadri in 2015, following accusations of cow slaughter. His family's attorney, Yusuf Saifi, stated his intent to comment after reviewing official documents.
