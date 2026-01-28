Gangland Justice: Court Hearing Turned Fatal in Punjab
Gurwinder, accused in a 2020 murder, was shot dead near a Punjab court. Two attackers fired at him during his opium recovery hearing. Gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Vicky Pehlwan claimed responsibility. Police are investigating, with leads on the assailants' identities, and have deployed multiple teams.
In a dramatic twist of gangland violence, Gurwinder, accused in the murder case of gangster Goldy Brar's cousin, was gunned down near a Punjab courthouse. The fatal attack occurred on Wednesday, with unidentified assailants firing multiple rounds, leaving him dead on the spot.
The incident took place as Gurwinder was attending a hearing in an opium recovery case. Notably, an unverified social media post by Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and Vicky Pehlwan claimed credit for the attack, citing Gurwinder's alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of Gurlal Singh Brar.
Authorities, led by Deputy Inspector General Nanak Singh, have launched an intensive investigation. Multiple police teams are in pursuit, promising swift action, while a forensic team gathers evidence from the crime scene. The attack underscores ongoing criminal unrest in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
