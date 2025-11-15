Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Claims Three Lives on Bhira-Bijua Highway

Three individuals lost their lives after a car collided with their motorcycle on the Bhira-Bijua highway. The victims, identified as Rohit (33), Hasib (30), and Sandip Shukla (28), were from Lakhimpur Kheri. Police are investigating the incident as the car occupants fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 15-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on the Bhira-Bijua highway when a speeding car struck a motorcycle, resulting in three fatalities. The incident happened late Friday night near Bhanpur village under Bhira police jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (33), Hasib (30), and Sandip Shukla (28), all from Lakhimpur Kheri. According to GN Singh, the Station House Officer of Bhira police station, Rohit and Hasib died on the spot, while Sandip succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

Following the collision, those in the car abandoned the vehicle and fled. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are actively pursuing further investigations into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

