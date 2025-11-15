Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Claims Three Lives on Bhira-Bijua Highway

A fatal accident occurred on the Bhira-Bijua highway when a speeding car struck a motorcycle, resulting in three fatalities. The incident happened late Friday night near Bhanpur village under Bhira police jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit (33), Hasib (30), and Sandip Shukla (28), all from Lakhimpur Kheri. According to GN Singh, the Station House Officer of Bhira police station, Rohit and Hasib died on the spot, while Sandip succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital.

Following the collision, those in the car abandoned the vehicle and fled. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are actively pursuing further investigations into the case.

