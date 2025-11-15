Left Menu

Major Ganja Seizure at Airport: Passenger Arrested

Over 3 kg of ganja was seized at an airport, leading to the arrest of a passenger from Thailand. The contraband, concealed in food packaging, is valued at Rs 1.06 crore. The passenger remains in custody under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

Updated: 15-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:29 IST
In a significant bust, airport customs officials intercepted over 3 kg of ganja and detained a passenger traveling from Thailand. The illicit substance, valued at Rs 1.06 crore, was cleverly concealed inside biscuit and chocolate boxes, raising concerns about inventive smuggling tactics.

Acting on specific intelligence, customs personnel on November 14 targeted the passenger arriving from Bangkok. A meticulous examination of his check-in baggage revealed nine transparent packets of the banned substance, meticulously packed to avoid detection.

The passenger has been arrested and placed in judicial custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover potential networks involved in this smuggling effort.

