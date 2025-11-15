Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Anti-Terror Action

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has termed the recent blast in Srinagar as a crucial alert for the central government to bolster its intelligence and anti-terror efforts. Kharge insists that the government should not evade responsibility in this matter.

In light of these developments, an urgent all-party meeting is being demanded to address the growing threat of terrorism, which is reportedly receiving backing from foreign entities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced his concerns, extending condolences to the victims and praying for the swift recovery of those injured.

The explosion at Nowgam police station, which has been dismissed as accidental, resulted in the loss of nine lives and injured 32. It reportedly occurred during a probe into explosives linked to a prior terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident highlights the imperative need for enhanced anti-terror frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)