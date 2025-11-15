Left Menu

Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Anti-Terror Action

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge describes the Srinagar blast as a wake-up call for enhancing anti-terror mechanisms in India. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to the victims and emphasize the need for an all-party meeting to address the persistent threat of terrorism supported by external forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:34 IST
Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Anti-Terror Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has termed the recent blast in Srinagar as a crucial alert for the central government to bolster its intelligence and anti-terror efforts. Kharge insists that the government should not evade responsibility in this matter.

In light of these developments, an urgent all-party meeting is being demanded to address the growing threat of terrorism, which is reportedly receiving backing from foreign entities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced his concerns, extending condolences to the victims and praying for the swift recovery of those injured.

The explosion at Nowgam police station, which has been dismissed as accidental, resulted in the loss of nine lives and injured 32. It reportedly occurred during a probe into explosives linked to a prior terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident highlights the imperative need for enhanced anti-terror frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

 India
2
Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes

Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes

 Global
3
Judicial Disquiet: Crisis Unfolds with Controversial Amendment in Pakistan

Judicial Disquiet: Crisis Unfolds with Controversial Amendment in Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Praveg Limited Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Expansion Efforts

Praveg Limited Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025