Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Orders Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections by 2026

The Rajasthan High Court has mandated the state government to conduct pending panchayat and municipal elections by April 15, 2026. The court also required the delimitation exercise to be completed by December 31, while rejecting petitions challenging these processes and opposing the appointment of outgoing officials as administrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:35 IST
Rajasthan High Court Orders Simultaneous Panchayat and Municipal Elections by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a directive for the state government to complete its pending panchayat and municipal elections by April 15, 2026. This decision requires both electoral exercises to be conducted simultaneously, aiming to restore democratic functioning in more than 6,700 panchayats.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice S P Sharma and Justice Sanjit Purohit, also mandated that the delimitation process for these electoral bodies be finalized by December 31, effectively dismissing multiple petitions challenging the reorganization and opposing the reappointment of former officials as administrators.

Petitioners, including former MLA Sanyam Lodha, argued that election delays breached constitutional provisions and disrupted governance. The court's deadline follows the advocate general's inability to provide election dates, along with the need to adjust for an earlier timeline overlapping with educational board exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS Thwarts Ricin-Powered Terror Plot

Gujarat ATS Thwarts Ricin-Powered Terror Plot

 India
2
ITL Unveils Innovative Tractor Lineup at AGRITECHNICA 2025

ITL Unveils Innovative Tractor Lineup at AGRITECHNICA 2025

 India
3
ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

 India
4
Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025