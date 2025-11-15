Karnataka Congress MLA Faces Money Laundering Charges
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail and his company in a case of illegal iron ore export worth Rs 44 crore. The ED claims Sail laundered money through foreign entities and bank accounts, resulting in government losses.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday that it has filed a chargesheet against Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail, implicating him in a money laundering investigation. The charges highlight the illegal export of iron ore valued at Rs 44 crore.
The chargesheet was submitted to a designated Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru. The ED's statement revealed that Satish Krishna Sail, the 59-year-old legislator from Karwar, and his company, Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt. Ltd., are named as accused in the case.
Sail's arrest in September correlates with the case emerging from a 2010 investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta. It identified unauthorized transport of around 8 lakh tonnes of iron ore from Bellary to Belekeri port. The export operation was reportedly executed with the assistance of port conservator Mahesh J Biliye, culminating in a significant financial loss to the government.
