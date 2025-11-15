Karnataka Congress MLA Faces Money Laundering Charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday that it has filed a chargesheet against Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail, implicating him in a money laundering investigation. The charges highlight the illegal export of iron ore valued at Rs 44 crore.

The chargesheet was submitted to a designated Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bengaluru. The ED's statement revealed that Satish Krishna Sail, the 59-year-old legislator from Karwar, and his company, Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt. Ltd., are named as accused in the case.

Sail's arrest in September correlates with the case emerging from a 2010 investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta. It identified unauthorized transport of around 8 lakh tonnes of iron ore from Bellary to Belekeri port. The export operation was reportedly executed with the assistance of port conservator Mahesh J Biliye, culminating in a significant financial loss to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)