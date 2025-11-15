Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Probes MUDA Land Irregularities Linked to CM Siddaramaiah's Family

The Karnataka Lokayukta has submitted a status report to the trial court regarding alleged irregularities in MUDA land allocations to CM Siddaramaiah's family. The court heard a complaint by activist Snehamayi Krishna. Investigations are ongoing with a detailed report expected by December 4.

The Karnataka Lokayukta has moved the needle in the investigation concerning the alleged irregularities in the allocation of MUDA land parcels to family members of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A status report regarding the probe was submitted in the trial court by officials on Saturday.

This development came during a hearing of a private complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against the chief minister. The complaint accuses him and others of misconduct related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites. The complainant, appearing personally, supported the allegations.

While submitting the status report, the Special Public Prosecutor representing the Lokayukta conveyed to the court the ongoing nature of the investigation, indicating that a more detailed report would follow. Consequently, the court has deferred further proceedings to December 4.

