Major Heroin Seizure Deals Blow to Jammu Drug Network

Police in Jammu have arrested two individuals with over three kg of heroin, worth approximately Rs 15 crore. The heroin was confiscated during a patrol near a crematorium in Shastri Nagar. The arrest is considered a significant setback for drug traffickers in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:22 IST
In a major drug bust, Jammu police have apprehended two individuals and confiscated over three kilograms of heroin valued at approximately Rs 15 crore.
Acting on a tip-off, a patrol led by the Station House Officer of Gandhi Nagar police station intercepted the suspects near a crematorium in Shastri Nagar. This seizure marks a substantial blow to the drug trafficking operations in the region.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, with ongoing investigations by the police, stated a police spokesperson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
