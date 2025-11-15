Major Heroin Seizure Deals Blow to Jammu Drug Network

In a major drug bust, Jammu police have apprehended two individuals and confiscated over three kilograms of heroin valued at approximately Rs 15 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol led by the Station House Officer of Gandhi Nagar police station intercepted the suspects near a crematorium in Shastri Nagar. This seizure marks a substantial blow to the drug trafficking operations in the region.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, with ongoing investigations by the police, stated a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)