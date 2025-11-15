Modi Champions Tribal Legacy and Development on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant yet underappreciated contributions of India's tribal community to the nation's freedom struggle. Speaking at Janjatiya Gaurav Divas commemorating tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, Modi criticized the Congress for neglecting tribal welfare during its long tenure in power.

The Prime Minister noted several tribal freedom fighters such as Govind Guru and Motilal Tejawat, pointing out how their sacrifices were overlooked due to a focus on a select few families. In contrast, he highlighted the BJP's commitment to tribal development, citing the establishment of tribal ministries and infrastructural investments.

Modi inaugurated a series of projects aimed at tribal upliftment, including Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Multi-Purpose Centres, and road developments. His government has spent over Rs 18,000 crore on tribal education, increasing enrollment by 60%. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the global achievements of tribal athletes and flagged off development initiatives in Gujarat's tribal areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)