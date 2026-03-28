Honoring Tribal Heritage: Vice President Pays Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan honored the legacy of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a floral tribute during his visit to Khunti district, expressing admiration for Munda's inspiring life and sacrifice.

Radhakrishnan engaged with Munda's descendants at Ulihatu, recalling his meaningful past visits to this sacred birthplace, including a notable visit while serving as Jharkhand Governor.

Highlighting the 2021 initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Radhakrishnan praised the PM-JANMAN scheme aimed at empowering vulnerable tribal communities. He will also attend IIM Ranchi's convocation, presenting awards and certificates.