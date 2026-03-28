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Honoring Tribal Heritage: Vice President Pays Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Khunti district, interacting with the tribal icon's descendants. He praised the national recognition of Munda's legacy through the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the PM-JANMAN scheme. Radhakrishnan will also attend IIM Ranchi's convocation ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:40 IST
Honoring Tribal Heritage: Vice President Pays Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda
Bhagwan Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan honored the legacy of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a floral tribute during his visit to Khunti district, expressing admiration for Munda's inspiring life and sacrifice.

Radhakrishnan engaged with Munda's descendants at Ulihatu, recalling his meaningful past visits to this sacred birthplace, including a notable visit while serving as Jharkhand Governor.

Highlighting the 2021 initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Radhakrishnan praised the PM-JANMAN scheme aimed at empowering vulnerable tribal communities. He will also attend IIM Ranchi's convocation, presenting awards and certificates.

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