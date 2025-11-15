Left Menu

Social Media Conman's Duplicity Exposed: Arrest in Kalyan

Social media personality Shailesh Ramugade was arrested in Kalyan for allegedly deceiving women using his online persona. He promised them marriage, then extorted money and gold. Three victims have reported losses totaling over Rs 100 lakh. Police seized gold, a BMW, and mobile phones during his arrest.

Updated: 15-11-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A social media influencer, Shailesh Ramugade, has been apprehended in Kalyan, Thane district, for allegedly duping young women by exploiting his digital persona. The arrest was made by a team from the Vishnunagar police station on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) revealed that Ramugade, who often flaunted a lavish lifestyle on social media, including a BMW, befriended women with marriage promises, only to extort money and gold from them. His actions led to financial losses for multiple victims.

One woman's complaint, alleging a defraudment of Rs 51 lakh in cash and gold, paved the way for his arrest. Investigations show Ramugade defrauded at least three women. Police confiscated notable assets, including 39 tolas of gold worth Rs 12.15 lakh, a BMW, and expensive mobile devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

