Social Media Conman's Duplicity Exposed: Arrest in Kalyan

A social media influencer, Shailesh Ramugade, has been apprehended in Kalyan, Thane district, for allegedly duping young women by exploiting his digital persona. The arrest was made by a team from the Vishnunagar police station on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) revealed that Ramugade, who often flaunted a lavish lifestyle on social media, including a BMW, befriended women with marriage promises, only to extort money and gold from them. His actions led to financial losses for multiple victims.

One woman's complaint, alleging a defraudment of Rs 51 lakh in cash and gold, paved the way for his arrest. Investigations show Ramugade defrauded at least three women. Police confiscated notable assets, including 39 tolas of gold worth Rs 12.15 lakh, a BMW, and expensive mobile devices.

