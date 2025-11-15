Medical College Takes Action Amid Blast Probe: Dr. Shaheen Sayeed Under Scrutiny

In a move connected to the ongoing investigation into the recent Delhi blast, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College has removed Dr. Shaheen Sayeed's name from its pharmacology department board. This decision follows Dr. Sayeed's alleged involvement, which emerged during law enforcement's probe into the high-intensity explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in multiple casualties.

The Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter is also considering revoking Dr. Sayeed's lifetime membership. This deliberation was initiated by IMA's Kanpur branch and is pending a final decision by the central body, according to Dr. Shalini Mohan. The association labeled Dr. Sayeed's suspected involvement as 'anti-national and terror-related conduct.'

Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency have been investigating within the college premises. They have reviewed department documents and interviewed individuals associated with Dr. Sayeed to uncover any potential connections. The NIA now leads the investigation, treating the car explosion near Red Fort as a terror attack.