Medical College Takes Action Amid Blast Probe: Dr. Shaheen Sayeed Under Scrutiny

Amid an investigation into a Delhi blast, Dr. Shaheen Sayeed has been removed from the pharmacology department board at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College. The Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter seeks to revoke her lifetime membership due to alleged terror-related conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move connected to the ongoing investigation into the recent Delhi blast, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College has removed Dr. Shaheen Sayeed's name from its pharmacology department board. This decision follows Dr. Sayeed's alleged involvement, which emerged during law enforcement's probe into the high-intensity explosion at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, resulting in multiple casualties.

The Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter is also considering revoking Dr. Sayeed's lifetime membership. This deliberation was initiated by IMA's Kanpur branch and is pending a final decision by the central body, according to Dr. Shalini Mohan. The association labeled Dr. Sayeed's suspected involvement as 'anti-national and terror-related conduct.'

Teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency have been investigating within the college premises. They have reviewed department documents and interviewed individuals associated with Dr. Sayeed to uncover any potential connections. The NIA now leads the investigation, treating the car explosion near Red Fort as a terror attack.

