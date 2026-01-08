NIA court calls for a financial status report of Lashkar-e-Taiba supporters

The Special NIA court, Patiala House Court, on Thursday, called for a report on the financial status of two convicts of the terror case. They were convicted on December 18 for providing shelter and logistics support to Lashkar E Taiba Terrorist Bahadur Ali, who is a Pakistani. He, alongwith other terrorists, had infiltrated into India to commit terror attacks in India in the wake of the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

NIA had lodged a case in July 2016 for conspiracy to commit terror attacks in India. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma called for a report from concerned authorities on the financial status of Zahoor Ahmad Pir and Nazeer Ahmad Pir.

The court has now listed the matter for filing the report and hearing arguments on the sentence on January 21. The court held them guilty of terror conspiracy, harbouring a member of a terror organisation and supporting a terror organisation.

While convicting the accused persons, the court had said that the Prosecution had proved the Allegations against the Accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt. The court also said that there is no evidence suggesting innocence on the part of the accused persons.

It was alleged that the duo were involved in a conspiracy, harbouring and providing support to terrorist Bahadur Ali. He had infiltrated India alongwith other terrorists who were killed in an operation by the security forces. Thereafter, he was provided with shelter, food, and logistical support by the convicts.

They supported Bahadur Ali, despite the knowledge of the fact that he was a member of Lashkar, which is a banned terror organisation, the agency alleged. In March 2021, Bahadur Ali pleaded guilty to the framing of charges. He was convicted and awarded 10 10-year jail sentence for Conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)