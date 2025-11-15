Justice's New Vision: Swift, Decisive, and Inclusive

Justice Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India (Designate), stressed that the judiciary should prioritize not only dispute resolution but also the protection of the innocent. Speaking at the Jharkhand High Court's silver jubilee celebration, he urged legal institutions to emulate the swift responses of hospital emergency services.

Recalling his first case of a cross-border custody dispute, Justice Kant underscored the judiciary's need for empathy and innovation. He called for the strengthening of courts' technological, procedural, and expertise capabilities to deliver timely justice, ensuring preparedness akin to emergency wards.

Justice Kant further highlighted the necessity of integrating advanced technologies such as e-filing, real-time tracking, and digital accessibility, particularly in remote areas, to combat emerging issues like cybercrime and rising caseloads. Such measures, he argued, are crucial for maintaining justice in a constitutional democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)