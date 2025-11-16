Left Menu

Kshatriya Karni Sena Leader Faces Legal Heat Over Inflammatory Facebook Remarks

Raipur police have filed a case against Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat for allegedly threatening police and inciting violence on social media. Shekhawat criticized the police for arresting his associate Virendra Singh Tomar and made inflammatory remarks during a Facebook live broadcast, leading to a legal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-11-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 08:23 IST
Raj Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

A legal case has been initiated against Raj Shekhawat, president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, for allegedly issuing threats and making inflammatory social media remarks, according to Raipur authorities.

The case arises from a 'Facebook live' session held by Shekhawat on November 10, where he criticized Raipur police's arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, his organization's vice president. Shekhawat allegedly threatened police officials and others involved in the case.

Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, Shekhawat faces charges including criminal intimidation. Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister condemned such threats, asserting that the law will address these actions. The case adds tension to ongoing investigations into Tomar's alleged criminal activities.

