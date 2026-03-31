End of an Era: Chhattisgarh Declared Free of Maoist Insurgency

Chhattisgarh has been officially declared free of Maoist rebels, marking the end of a four-decade-long insurgency in the region. The announcement came after relentless security operations, development initiatives, and successful integration of former fighters into society.

Initially emerging in the 1980s in Bastar, the insurgency intensified in the 2000s before a sustained decline began around 2014. Experts attribute the weakening to improved security, governance, and a lack of technological advancement and recruitment by the Maoists.

Security forces and governance efforts have since focused on maintaining peace and promoting development. With the establishment of 103 new security camps since 2024, the state aims to reinforce safety and enhance public services.