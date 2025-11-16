Crackdown in Assam: Arrests Rise Over Online Support for Delhi Blast

In a decisive move, Assam Police have apprehended another individual for endorsing the recent terrorist attack in Delhi via social media, escalating the arrest tally to 21.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the government's unwavering stance on cracking down against those backing terrorism online, underscoring a stringent zero-tolerance policy.

The arrested individuals originate from diverse regions, including Kamrup, Bongaigaon, and other districts, illustrating a widespread enforcement of anti-terrorism measures across Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)