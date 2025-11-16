Left Menu

Trapped in Stone: Quarry Collapse Sparks Outcry in Uttar Pradesh

A stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, led to one confirmed death and several workers trapped under rubble. Authorities have initiated rescue operations and investigations into legal violations, amid allegations of illegal mining and local police collusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:01 IST
A tragic incident at a stone quarry in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the confirmed death of a 30-year-old worker, with several others feared trapped under debris. Rescue operations are underway, as officials race against time to clear heavy stones blocking access to those still buried.

Local political figures, including Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, have made site visits, expressing concerns over the potential number of workers trapped, estimated to be around a dozen. The situation has highlighted troubling allegations of illegal mining operations and possible police collusion, as claimed by Samajwadi Party's MP Chotelal Kharwar.

Authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, continue their rescue efforts, while investigations into the legal status of the quarry are being demanded. Meanwhile, the families of the victims call for accountability and compensation as tension rises over the incident's likely illegal undertones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

