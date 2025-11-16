Left Menu

New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan and is in critical but stable condition. The police have made no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. The team acknowledged the situation but refrained from further comments.

16-11-2025
New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical but stable condition following a shooting incident in Manhattan early Sunday morning, as media reports indicated.

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed that emergency responders transported a 29-year-old male, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, to Bellevue Hospital. The spokesperson refrained from identifying the victim by name and reported that no arrests have been made, although the investigation is still underway.

The New York Jets released a statement acknowledging awareness of the incident involving Boyd but declined further comments. The New York Post initially reported the shooting incident.

