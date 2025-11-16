New York Jets Player in Critical Condition After Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical but stable condition following a shooting incident in Manhattan early Sunday morning, as media reports indicated.

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed that emergency responders transported a 29-year-old male, who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, to Bellevue Hospital. The spokesperson refrained from identifying the victim by name and reported that no arrests have been made, although the investigation is still underway.

The New York Jets released a statement acknowledging awareness of the incident involving Boyd but declined further comments. The New York Post initially reported the shooting incident.