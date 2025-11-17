Federal Immigration Raids Stir Controversy in Charlotte
Federal agents in Charlotte, North Carolina, arrested 81 individuals over the weekend as part of a federal immigration crackdown. The raids, which led to significant protests, were conducted as a response to local officials' refusal to comply with detainer requests from immigration authorities.
Federal agents arrested at least 81 people in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the weekend, escalating the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign, according to a senior commander.
Gregory Bovino, the U.S. Border Patrol official, announced on social media that the arrests occurred within a five-hour span on Saturday. Many of those detained had significant criminal and immigration histories, he said.
The actions have sparked protests in the city, with accusations from immigration rights groups that the administration is illegally detaining law-abiding citizens. The raids were a response to local officials' refusal to comply with nearly 1,400 detainer requests from immigration authorities.
