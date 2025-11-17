Supreme Court Delays Decision on Sahara's Property Sale to Adani
The Supreme Court postponed a decision for six weeks on Sahara firm's request to sell properties to the Adani Group. It asked the Centre to respond to the amicus curiae's note highlighting objections to the sale and concerns over forged documents involving Sahara's properties.
The Supreme Court has delayed its ruling for six weeks on a plea by the Sahara firm to sell its properties to the Adani Group. The court has requested the Centre to provide a response to the note submitted by amicus curiae, which outlines various objections regarding the proposed sale.
A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and MM Sundresh included the Ministry of Cooperation in the proceedings. This decision followed the Solicitor General's remarks about numerous cooperative societies founded by Sahara that could be impacted.
Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, acting as amicus curiae, indicated significant objections about the properties. Meanwhile, Sahara's senior advocate, Kapil Sibal, intends to respond, emphasizing concerns over possible forgery in property documents. The case is set to be reviewed after six weeks.
