Delhi Court Sends Red Fort Blast Suspect to NIA Custody
A Delhi court has remanded Red Fort blast suspect Amir Rashid Ali to ten days in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The explosion near Red Fort resulted in 13 fatalities. The accused was linked to a terror module involved in the incident.
A Delhi court has sent Amir Rashid Ali, accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 10 days of custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The hearing took place under high security, with a robust police presence at the Patiala House Court complex.
The media was barred entry to the court complex, where the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force had deployed personnel to maintain order. Anti-riot units were also kept on standby to handle any emergencies.
The blast occurred on November 10 when a car full of explosives detonated near the iconic Red Fort, causing 13 deaths and numerous injuries. Investigations revealed the car, driven by Umar Nabi of Pulwama, belonged to Ali and was part of a terror module rooted in Haryana.
