Farmers Turn to Recycling: A Breath of Fresh Air for New Delhi

In an effort to improve the deteriorating air quality in India's capital, New Delhi, farmers from the northern state of Punjab are adopting innovative practices to recycle crop stubble rather than burning it.

The long-standing tradition of stubble burning has significantly contributed to the severe pollution levels in New Delhi, exacerbated by emissions from vehicles and industrial activity.This seasonal air quality crisis is compounded during the winter months when low wind speeds and dropping temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground.

In a positive shift, farmers across over 800 villages in Punjab are adopting mechanical balers to collect stubble, sending it to factories where it is converted into environmentally friendly products like biogas, bio-fertilizers, and cardboard.

Despite this progress, experts stress the need for greater incentivization and awareness to expand these efforts across the region, indicating that the current level of response falls short of what's required to effectively address the pollution challenge.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is actively supporting this initiative by providing the necessary equipment and resources to farmers.

Dalbir Singh, a young farmer from Sangrur's Balwar Kalan village, highlights the benefits, stating that the recycling process is not only more environmentally friendly than burning but also economically advantageous.

Meanwhile, Gurnaib Singh, another farmer from Phaguwala, has taken the initiative a step further by establishing a factory that manufactures cardboard from stubble, simultaneously contributing to cleaner air and creating employment opportunities.

