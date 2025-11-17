Tragic Saudi Bus Collision Claims Multiple Lives

At least 45 individuals, predominantly Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were tragically killed in a bus collision near Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. They were on a pilgrimage from their hometown when their bus collided with an oil tanker.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar confirmed that out of the 54 pilgrims, 45 lost their lives while traveling on November 9. Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their condolences, with the Indian Embassy providing assistance.

Authorities are coordinating with bereaved families to manage the aftermath of the incident. The sole survivor of the collision is currently receiving medical treatment, while leaders called for rescue operations and aid for the families affected.