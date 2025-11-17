Tragic Saudi Bus Collision Claims Multiple Lives
A tragic bus collision near Medina in Saudi Arabia has resulted in the death of at least 45 people, mainly Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad. The Indian government has extended full support to the bereaved families and those injured, while top leaders expressed their condolences.
- Country:
- India
At least 45 individuals, predominantly Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were tragically killed in a bus collision near Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. They were on a pilgrimage from their hometown when their bus collided with an oil tanker.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar confirmed that out of the 54 pilgrims, 45 lost their lives while traveling on November 9. Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their condolences, with the Indian Embassy providing assistance.
Authorities are coordinating with bereaved families to manage the aftermath of the incident. The sole survivor of the collision is currently receiving medical treatment, while leaders called for rescue operations and aid for the families affected.