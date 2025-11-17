Mystery at Bareilly College: Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation
A 30-year-old man named Bihari Rajput was found dead at Bareilly College. His body was discovered hanging from a column. The cause of death is under investigation, with police considering both suicide and murder. Rajput's family disputes the suicide theory, citing suspicious circumstances.
Panic enveloped the Bareilly College campus on Monday morning following the grim discovery of a man's body hanging from a column, leading to widespread alarm among students and faculty.
Identified as 30-year-old Bihari Rajput, the deceased was spotted by morning walkers who alerted the authorities. Quick to respond, a police team from the Baradari station arrived at the scene to retrieve the body for a postmortem examination.
With conflicting theories about whether the death was a suicide or a murder, Rajput's family remains skeptical about the suicide narrative. The ongoing police investigation will focus on postmortem results and CCTV footage from the area, said Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey.
