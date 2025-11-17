Left Menu

Mystery at Bareilly College: Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation

A 30-year-old man named Bihari Rajput was found dead at Bareilly College. His body was discovered hanging from a column. The cause of death is under investigation, with police considering both suicide and murder. Rajput's family disputes the suicide theory, citing suspicious circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Panic enveloped the Bareilly College campus on Monday morning following the grim discovery of a man's body hanging from a column, leading to widespread alarm among students and faculty.

Identified as 30-year-old Bihari Rajput, the deceased was spotted by morning walkers who alerted the authorities. Quick to respond, a police team from the Baradari station arrived at the scene to retrieve the body for a postmortem examination.

With conflicting theories about whether the death was a suicide or a murder, Rajput's family remains skeptical about the suicide narrative. The ongoing police investigation will focus on postmortem results and CCTV footage from the area, said Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey.

