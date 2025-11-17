Securing Sambhal: Development Amidst Tensions

Sambhal district administration is ramping up security preparations in anticipation of November 24, marking one year since the violent communal clashes at the Sambhal mosque. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia confirmed enhanced measures, including deploying extra forces and magistrates, to maintain peace in the area.

The violence last year erupted during a controversial court-ordered archaeological survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, with protesters claiming the mosque was constructed over a demolished Hindu temple. In the ensuing conflict, stone pelting, tear gas, and baton charges resulted in four fatalities and left over 30 police personnel injured.

Amidst tension, development initiatives are ongoing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing projects to upgrade pilgrimage sites and roads. Plans include expanding the '24 Kosi Parikrama' route and developing various Teerth projects, funded through state and tourism budgets. The district also engages with the Archaeological Survey of India on several key sites.

