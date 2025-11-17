Left Menu

Securing Sambhal: Development Amidst Tensions

In Sambhal district, authorities are bolstering security ahead of the anniversary of communal clashes near the Sambhal mosque. With additional forces deployed, the district is also focusing on infrastructural and archaeological projects, including the redevelopment of pilgrimage sites and the expansion of the '24 Kosi Parikrama' route.

Sambhal district administration is ramping up security preparations in anticipation of November 24, marking one year since the violent communal clashes at the Sambhal mosque. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia confirmed enhanced measures, including deploying extra forces and magistrates, to maintain peace in the area.

The violence last year erupted during a controversial court-ordered archaeological survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, with protesters claiming the mosque was constructed over a demolished Hindu temple. In the ensuing conflict, stone pelting, tear gas, and baton charges resulted in four fatalities and left over 30 police personnel injured.

Amidst tension, development initiatives are ongoing. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing projects to upgrade pilgrimage sites and roads. Plans include expanding the '24 Kosi Parikrama' route and developing various Teerth projects, funded through state and tourism budgets. The district also engages with the Archaeological Survey of India on several key sites.

