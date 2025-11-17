Left Menu

India Responds to Verdict Against Bangladesh's Ex-Prime Minister

India has acknowledged the sentencing of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death by a Dhaka court for ordering a violent crackdown on a student-led protest. India's foreign ministry emphasized its commitment to the welfare of Bangladesh's people and constructive engagement with all relevant parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:47 IST
In response to the recent verdict delivered by a Dhaka court, India has acknowledged the death sentence handed to Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She was convicted for orchestrating a brutal crackdown on a student-led protest last year.

As tensions mount following the controversial court decision, India's foreign ministry expressed its steadfast commitment to the well-being of Bangladesh's populace. The ministry released a statement underscoring the importance of constructive engagement.

The statement also highlighted India's ongoing dedication to fostering positive relations with all stakeholders involved, as a reflection of its regional diplomatic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

