China Condemns U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan

In a pointed statement on Monday, China's defense ministry criticized the United States for its recent arms sale to Taiwan, asserting it would take 'all necessary' measures to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Defense ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang urged the United States to cease its 'egregious practice' of arming Taiwan, cautioning that such actions could disrupt the progress of China-U.S. relations and military cooperation.

Last week's $330 million deal approves the sale of fighter jet and aircraft parts to Taiwan, marking the first such approval under President Donald Trump's administration, which began in January.