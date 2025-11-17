Left Menu

The Chinese defense ministry has strongly condemned the United States for its recent arms sale to Taiwan, asserting its intent to defend national sovereignty. The U.S. recently approved a $330 million sale of aircraft parts to Taiwan, escalating tensions in China-U.S. relations.

China Condemns U.S. Arms Sale to Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a pointed statement on Monday, China's defense ministry criticized the United States for its recent arms sale to Taiwan, asserting it would take 'all necessary' measures to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Defense ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang urged the United States to cease its 'egregious practice' of arming Taiwan, cautioning that such actions could disrupt the progress of China-U.S. relations and military cooperation.

Last week's $330 million deal approves the sale of fighter jet and aircraft parts to Taiwan, marking the first such approval under President Donald Trump's administration, which began in January.

