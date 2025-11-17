Justice Served: Officer Terminated After Custodial Misconduct

A Kanpur police officer has been dismissed following an investigation into his involvement in the illegal detention and custodial harassment leading to a woman's tragic suicide, officials reported on Monday.

Inspector Ashish Kumar Dwivedi's termination was officially ordered by Joint Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Singh on Sunday. The incident traces back to 2022 when theft allegations led to the wrongful detention of a minor and her mother, who was later found dead.

Aside from these charges, Dwivedi was also previously suspended for suspected misconduct involving an extortion racket. Disciplinary actions continue against Sub-Inspector Ranu Ramesh Chandra, who was also implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)