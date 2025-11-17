Left Menu

Justice Served: Officer Terminated After Custodial Misconduct

A police officer in Kanpur was fired following verification of his involvement in illegal detention and harassment leading to a woman's suicide. Inspector Ashish Kumar Dwivedi was dismissed after findings confirmed procedural violations. Further actions are awaited against another officer implicated in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:00 IST
Justice Served: Officer Terminated After Custodial Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kanpur police officer has been dismissed following an investigation into his involvement in the illegal detention and custodial harassment leading to a woman's tragic suicide, officials reported on Monday.

Inspector Ashish Kumar Dwivedi's termination was officially ordered by Joint Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Singh on Sunday. The incident traces back to 2022 when theft allegations led to the wrongful detention of a minor and her mother, who was later found dead.

Aside from these charges, Dwivedi was also previously suspended for suspected misconduct involving an extortion racket. Disciplinary actions continue against Sub-Inspector Ranu Ramesh Chandra, who was also implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

Legal Giants Unite: Ashurst and Perkins Coie Announce Transatlantic Merger

 Global
2
Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

Sailing into Strategy: Ian Walker Takes Helm at Athena Racing

 Global
3
Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast despite global challenges: PM Modi in his Ram Nath Goenka lecture.

Today's India is restless to become a developed nation; it is growing fast d...

 India
4
Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: Siddaramaiah's Talks with Kharge and PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025