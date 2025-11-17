Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar for his alleged involvement in the Red Fort car blast. Wani is accused of providing technical support to terrorist Umar un Nabi. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple leads being pursued to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:03 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Jasir Bilal Wani, identified as a key co-conspirator of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in Srinagar. This arrest follows the car blast near the Red Fort last week that resulted in 13 fatalities, authorities announced on Monday.

According to officials, Wani, a Qazigund native in Anantnag, allegedly offered technical expertise for terror operations by modifying drones and attempting rocket fabrication ahead of the devastating attack. Operating under the alias 'Danish', he was detained in Srinagar by an NIA contingent.

The NIA is actively investigating diverse aspects of the conspiracy behind the November 10 explosion in the capital. Efforts include deploying several teams to analyze multiple leads and conducting broad searches nationwide to identify all involved in the terror plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

