Operation 'Fire Trail': Massive Firecracker Smuggling Plot Foiled at Mundra Port

DRI officers at Mundra Port have intercepted a major smuggling operation involving 30,000 Chinese-origin firecrackers, disguised as harmless goods, worth Rs 5 crore. Under operation 'Fire Trail,' the mastermind has been arrested. The import of such firecrackers is restricted without proper licenses.

Updated: 17-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:00 IST
Operation 'Fire Trail': Massive Firecracker Smuggling Plot Foiled at Mundra Port
In a strategic breakthrough, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have successfully disrupted a criminal operation at Mundra Port, seizing a substantial consignment of illicit Chinese-origin firecrackers.

Labeled as harmless household items, the container held approximately 30,000 firecrackers valued at around Rs 5 crore, cleverly concealed behind layers of 'water glass set' and 'flower receptacle.' According to the finance ministry on Monday, the operation, tagged 'Fire Trail,' marked a critical victory against the illegal importation of firecrackers.

Authorities emphasized the need for stringent scrutiny, given the restricted status of firecracker imports which mandate valid licenses from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization. The accused, lacking necessary documentation, admitted to smuggling for financial benefits. Arrest proceedings against the plot's mastermind underscore ongoing enforcement commitment.

