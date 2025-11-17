Left Menu

Fierce Competition Heats Up in Latur and Nanded Local Elections

A total of 1,360 nomination forms have been filed in Latur district for upcoming local elections. Candidates aim for president and member posts across five municipal councils. Nanded district shows similar activities with 212 president and 2,153 member nominations. Elections occur on December 2 across Maharashtra.

With election fever gripping Latur district in Maharashtra, 1,360 nominations were filed for the December 2 local elections. The seats in contention include president and member positions across four municipal councils and a nagar panchayat, authorities reported on Monday.

The lineup includes a competitive 103 candidates for the president roles and a substantial 1,257 for member positions. In the tehsils, Udgir Municipal Council saw 20 presidential and 358 member nominations, while the Renapur Nagar Panchayat in Nilanga drew 24 for president and 221 member nominees.

In neighboring Nanded district, election fervor remains high with 212 presidential and 2,153 member nominations. The elections, involving 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across the state, will hold voting on December 2, with results expected the following day.

