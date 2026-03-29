Kashmir's Electoral Push: Paving Way for Local Governance

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced preparations for conducting panchayat and urban local body elections, which were delayed due to delimitation and reservation-related issues.

Officials cite that expired tenures of municipalities and other local bodies necessitate expedient action. The State Election Commission is responsible for guiding the electoral process under local governance acts.

Efforts are focused on finalizing the procurement of election materials, and once the OBC Commission's report is approved, plans to initiate elections promptly will follow. The procurement of electronic voting machines and ballot boxes is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)