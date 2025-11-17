Defence Secretary's Strategic Visit: Boosting Border Security and Mobility

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh conducted a key visit to forward locations in the central sector from November 15-17, officials reported on Monday. Singh received briefings on operational aspects and the advancement of critical border infrastructure projects designed to boost strategic mobility and bolster national security.

This visit emphasized the government's dedication to improving connectivity, readiness, and infrastructure development in strategic border areas. In Pithoragarh, Singh was briefed on significant operational issues by high-ranking military leaders, as confirmed by the defence ministry.

At Navidang, Singh engaged with battalion commanders and the chief engineer of Project Hirak from the Border Roads Organisation. They updated him on operational details and the progress of pivotal infrastructure projects. The director general of border roads accompanied Singh on this strategic visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)