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Outrage Over Sonam Wangchuk's Release: Allegations of Misuse of National Security Act

Opposition parties criticize the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. His release after six months has brought allegations of arbitrary detention and misuse of power by the government. Calls for apologies and freeing of remaining detainees have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:58 IST
Outrage Over Sonam Wangchuk's Release: Allegations of Misuse of National Security Act
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties have denounced the government's six-month detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, alleging the charges were fabricated and his release exposes the misuse of power.

The Congress party demands an apology not only to Wangchuk and his family but also to the people of Ladakh. Additionally, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal equates Wangchuk's situation with his party members' treatment in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Following Wangchuk's release, calls have intensified for the government to also free others detained during recent protests in Jammu and Kashmir, amid broader demands for Ladakh's statehood and constitutional protections.

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