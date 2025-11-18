Fed Governor Faces Unprecedented Dismissal Attempt Amid Fraud Allegations
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook faces historic removal attempts amid mortgage fraud allegations from a Trump administration official. Accusations center on property residence declarations, which Cook's lawyers argue lack fraudulent intent. The Supreme Court allows Cook to maintain her position while the case proceeds.
- Country:
- United States
In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump seeks to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud, marking the first such attempt in the central bank's 112-year history.
Cook, who ascended to her position as the first Black woman on the Fed's board, fights back, with the Supreme Court upholding her right to remain while her legal battle unfolds. The accusations focus on her claims for primary residence status on multiple properties.
Cook's attorney denies fraud, citing honest disclosures. The charges are rooted in accusations by Trump official Bill Pulte, with implications for other prominent Democrats like Letitia James and Adam Schiff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court Set to Review Controversial Asylum Metering Policy
Call for Fair Skies: Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Airline Pricing
Delhi NCR Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps In
Cauvery Conflict: Supreme Court Sparks Controversy over Mekedatu Dam
Judicial Shakeup: Two Supreme Court Judges Resign over Controversial Amendment