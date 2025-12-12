Left Menu

Karnataka Fast-Tracks Mekedatu Project Amid Supreme Court Boost

The Karnataka government has initiated the Mekedatu project, following a favorable Supreme Court order, to build a dam on the Cauvery River. A team led by KERS Director K G Mahesh will expedite the construction, ensuring water supply to Bengaluru and power generation while addressing Tamil Nadu's concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:01 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Karnataka state government, acting on a promising Supreme Court directive, announced the formation of a team led by KERS Director K G Mahesh to accelerate the Mekedatu project.

A government order highlighted that the Mekedatu project office is to be established in Ramanagara under KERS, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's planning.

The Mekedatu project aims to address Bengaluru's water needs and produce hydroelectric power. Despite Tamil Nadu's challenges, its objections were deemed premature, as cost projections range from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore.

