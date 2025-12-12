Karnataka Fast-Tracks Mekedatu Project Amid Supreme Court Boost

The Karnataka state government, acting on a promising Supreme Court directive, announced the formation of a team led by KERS Director K G Mahesh to accelerate the Mekedatu project.

A government order highlighted that the Mekedatu project office is to be established in Ramanagara under KERS, spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's planning.

The Mekedatu project aims to address Bengaluru's water needs and produce hydroelectric power. Despite Tamil Nadu's challenges, its objections were deemed premature, as cost projections range from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore.