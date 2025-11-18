Dispute Strains Sino-Japanese Film Relations

The distribution of at least two Japanese films in China has been suspended, following a deepening diplomatic dispute between Tokyo and Beijing. This decision, described by state broadcaster CCTV as 'prudent,' reflects a growing sensitivity to domestic audience sentiment.

The cancellations come shortly after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks about Taiwan, prompting a strong response from China and causing one of the most serious diplomatic clashes in years. Several films, including the animated 'Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers' and 'Cells at Work!', are now postponed in mainland China, as per checks with film importers and distributors.

The animated film 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,' which initially received positive reviews, has seen a decline in box office performance due to dissatisfaction from Chinese audiences following Takaichi's statements. Film importers decided to respect audience sentiment by postponing upcoming releases, while Japan attempts to ease the situation created by Takaichi's suggestion of a possible military response if China attacks Taiwan.