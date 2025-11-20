Left Menu

Secretaries of local bodies given two weeks to remove unauthorised flags, banners

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:55 IST
The Kerala High Court has given two weeks to the secretaries of local self-government institutions to ensure that every unauthorised board, banner, flag and festoon are removed and necessary action is taken in connection with them.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that any such unauthorised installation that remains after the two weeks would be the responsibility of the concerned secretaries of the local bodies.

The court also noted the submission of the government lawyer that its directions would be notified to the local bodies' secretaries by email within two days from November 19, the date of the order.

''I direct the State Election Commission and each District Election Officer to scrupulously monitor the areas within their command and take necessary action against any unauthorised installation, including banners, boards, flags or festoons, etc. A report in this regard shall be filed before this court after the process is complete,'' it said.

The order came in a plea seeking directions to the District Collectors or such competent authority to take action against the secretaries of the local bodies who have failed to implement the High Court's March 13 order to remove all such unauthorised flags, banners, boards, etc.

The petitioner, Rahul K T, had claimed that the action was very lax as the secretaries felt no action would come against them.

The petitioner contended that unless the secretaries were held personally responsible, things would not change.

The court agreed that there was ''prima facie force'' in the submissions by the petitioner.

It also said that the question of recovering fines from the secretaries, as sought in the plea, would be considered by the court after the two-week deadline was over.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 3.

