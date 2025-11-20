Left Menu

Man kills wife, surrenders before police

A 56-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife on Thursday as he suspected her character and later surrendered before police, said an official. Naik allegedly killed his wife Mumtaz by hitting her on the head with a large stone, and went to the nearby police station hours later.He was booked for murder and further investigation is underway, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:35 IST
Man kills wife, surrenders before police
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife on Thursday as he suspected her character and later surrendered before police, said an official. The accused was identified as Siraj Naik, resident of Kachha Road in Malvani area of the city. Naik allegedly killed his wife Mumtaz by hitting her on the head with a large stone, and went to the nearby police station hours later.

He was booked for murder and further investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
2
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
3
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
4
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025