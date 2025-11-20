Man kills wife, surrenders before police
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:35 IST
A 56-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife on Thursday as he suspected her character and later surrendered before police, said an official. The accused was identified as Siraj Naik, resident of Kachha Road in Malvani area of the city. Naik allegedly killed his wife Mumtaz by hitting her on the head with a large stone, and went to the nearby police station hours later.
He was booked for murder and further investigation is underway, the official said.
