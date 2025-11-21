Left Menu

Live streaming of Sri Bankey Bihari temple likely to begin next year

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:30 IST
Live streaming of Sri Bankey Bihari temple likely to begin next year
  • Country:
  • India

Live streaming of 'darshan' from the Sri Bankey Bihari temple may begin next year, the high-powered committee overseeing the shrine's affairs has said.

At its eighth meeting held on Thursday evening, the committee also approved a new procedure for opening the temple 'gullak' (collection box) from November with the assistance of a bank.

The panel also cleared the purchase of cleaning equipment, including a pressure machine, vacuum cleaner and floor-cleaning machine, to improve daily maintenance.

Presided over by Justice Ashok Kumar, the committee discussed 15 points and reached agreement on 11.

''The committee reviewed proposals for appointing a legal counsel, hiring accounting staff, and selecting an architect. Two firms made presentations for architecture services, with a final decision pending,'' Justice Kumar said.

''A firm was chosen for live streaming, and the service is expected to commence around Holi next year,'' he added.

The panel further discussed removal of encroachments near gates 1, 2 and 3 and reviewed guidelines for acquiring nearby properties to improve facilities for devotees. The Bankey Bihari temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is located in the city of Vrindavan in Mathura district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025