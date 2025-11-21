Live streaming of Sri Bankey Bihari temple likely to begin next year

Live streaming of 'darshan' from the Sri Bankey Bihari temple may begin next year, the high-powered committee overseeing the shrine's affairs has said.

At its eighth meeting held on Thursday evening, the committee also approved a new procedure for opening the temple 'gullak' (collection box) from November with the assistance of a bank.

The panel also cleared the purchase of cleaning equipment, including a pressure machine, vacuum cleaner and floor-cleaning machine, to improve daily maintenance.

Presided over by Justice Ashok Kumar, the committee discussed 15 points and reached agreement on 11.

''The committee reviewed proposals for appointing a legal counsel, hiring accounting staff, and selecting an architect. Two firms made presentations for architecture services, with a final decision pending,'' Justice Kumar said.

''A firm was chosen for live streaming, and the service is expected to commence around Holi next year,'' he added.

The panel further discussed removal of encroachments near gates 1, 2 and 3 and reviewed guidelines for acquiring nearby properties to improve facilities for devotees. The Bankey Bihari temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is located in the city of Vrindavan in Mathura district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)