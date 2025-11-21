UAE to invest up to $50 billion in Canada in industries such as AI, energy
The United Arab Emirates will invest up to $50 billion in Canada under a framework that includes projects in the industries of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy, the Middle East nation said in a statement.
