Jharkhand: Family kills teen girl after catching her with boyfriend, tries to cremate body

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:37 IST
A teenage girl was beaten to death allegedly by her family in Jharkhand's Garhwa district after being caught with her boyfriend, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the body of the girl, about 15 years old, as it was being secretly cremated by the family on Thursday evening, they said.

''We had received information that the girl had been beaten to death after her family caught her with her boyfriend. A police team reached the cremation ground in the Garhwa town police station area when family members were preparing to cremate her body,'' Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar said.

''Most family members fled the scene on seeing the police, but the victim's father and brother were arrested,'' he added.

Kumar said the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital.

''Preliminary investigation suggests that this is a case of honour killing. A case has been registered, and interrogation of the father and brother is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

