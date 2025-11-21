Left Menu

UPDATE 1-COP30 draft deal drops effort for new fossil fuel transition agreement

An attempt to secure agreement on how to move away from fossil fuels was dropped from the latest proposed COP30 deal on climate action, a draft text published early on Friday by the United Nations showed. Some nations at the U.N. climate summit have been pushing hard for a "roadmap" setting out how countries should follow through with a promise, made at COP28 two years ago, to transition away from fossil fuels.

An attempt to secure agreement on how to move away from fossil fuels was dropped from the latest proposed COP30 deal on climate action, a draft text published early on Friday by the United Nations showed.

Some nations at the U.N. climate summit have been pushing hard for a "roadmap" setting out how countries should follow through with a promise, made at COP28 two years ago, to transition away from fossil fuels. Others have been resisting any new agreement on the subject.

The first version of the latest deal, published earlier this week, contained a set of options for language on the subject, but these had been removed entirely from the latest version. Friday's proposal still has to be agreed by consensus at the summit, and could be subject to further negotiation.

