Udupi: Two men arrested for leaking sensitive shipyard data to Pakistan

Two men, both natives of Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Friday for allegedly sending confidential information about ship construction and vessel details to contacts in Pakistan via WhatsApp, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. They were nabbed by the Udupi district police, they said.

Police sources said that Rohit was employed as an insulator at the Cochin Shipyard in Malpe, while Santri worked at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Kerala.

''The duo was found sharing sensitive data, including shipbuilding details, vessel numbers, and other classified lists, directly to Pakistani numbers through WhatsApp messages,'' a senior police officer said, adding that the operation was conducted under the leadership of Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsh Priyavada.

According to officials, initial investigation confirmed the transmission of the leaked information, raising alarms over potential threats to India's maritime infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)