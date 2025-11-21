Left Menu

Security Council recommends army deployment during general polls in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-11-2025 14:48 IST
Security Council recommends army deployment during general polls in Nepal
The National Security Council of Nepal has recommended mobilising army personnel to ensure security during the general election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

The National Security Council (NSC) reviewed the country's security situation on Thursday and advised the Cabinet to deploy the army under the provisions of Nepal's Constitution.

Recommendations were made with an aim to conduct the upcoming election in a "free, fair and fearless manner," according to a statement by Defence Secretary Suman Raj Aryal, who is also a member secretary of the NSC.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already approved an integrated security plan for the elections and circulated it to all 77 district administration offices for implementation.

Under the plan, each district will prepare its own security strategy, deploying personnel from the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, National Investigation Department and temporary police at every polling location.

The elections have been necessitated following the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli on September 9, after demonstrations by Gen Z protesting corruption and demanding lifting of a ban on social media turned violent, leading to the death of 76 people in two days.

Sushila Karki took the oath on September 12 as the prime minister of an interim government.

