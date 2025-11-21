India announces implementation of new codes to reform labour laws

India announced on Friday the implementation of four new labour codes that seek to simplify and streamline the existing, decades-old laws in the country.

The new labour codes will ensure better wages, safety, social security and welfare for the country's workforce, the ministry of labour said in a statement.

Also Read: Indian Army Secures IPR for New Digital-Print Coat Combat, Marks Leap in Modernisation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)