India announces implementation of new codes to reform labour laws

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:18 IST
India announced on Friday the implementation of four new labour codes that seek to simplify and streamline the existing, decades-old laws in the country.

The new labour codes will ensure better wages, safety, social security and welfare for the country's workforce, the ministry of labour said in a statement.

